BJD sweeps Odisha Panchayat Polls; to form Zilla Parishad across 30 Districts

Insight Bureau: BJD is heading for a landslide victory in the Panchayat election by smashing all previous records.

The Biju Janata Dal headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has registered an emphatic victory by getting majority in all 30 Zilla Parisad Zones.

The BJD is most likely to strengthen its invincible position further as the party won in 743 seats, followed by BJP in 42, Congress 37 and others in 7 zones respectively.

🔹Trends/Results received for 851 ZP Zones: BJD 764, BJP 42, Congress 37, Others 7.

🔹BJD gets majority in all 30 Zilla Parishad Zones. Opposition wiped out.

🔹Results Declared (829): BJD 743, BJP 42, Congress 37, IND – 3, Others 4.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 BJD’s Clean Sweep Districts with No Opposition: Jajpur (39/39), Bhadrak (28/28), Jharsuguda (9/9), Deogarh (7/7).

🔹BJP fails to open account in 10 Districts; Congress in 18 Districts.

🔹BJD’s Best Performance: Ganjam (67/69), Mayurbhanj (53/56), Cuttack (45/46), Jajpur (39/39), Balasore (38/45), Keonjhar (34/37), Sundargarh (33/35), Kalahandi (33/36), Kendrapara (31/32), Puri (30/33), Bhadrak (28/28), Khordha (28/30).1

🔹BJP’s Best Performance: Bargarh (7/34), Balangir (4/34), Balasore (4/45)

🔹Congress’ Best Performance: Koraput (12/29), Rayagada (6/22), Balangir (4/26).

Disclaimer: The Following Data is subject to Change.