BJD sweeps Odisha Panchayat Polls; to form Zilla Parishad across 30 Districts

The BJD is most likely to strengthen its invincible position further as the party won in 743 seats, followed by BJP in 42, Congress 37 and others in 7 zones respectively.

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJD to form Zilla Parishad across 30 Districts
138

Insight Bureau:  BJD is heading for a landslide victory in the Panchayat election by smashing all previous records.

The Biju Janata Dal headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has registered an emphatic victory by getting majority in all 30 Zilla Parisad Zones.

The BJD is most likely to strengthen its invincible position further as the party won in 743 seats, followed by BJP in 42, Congress 37 and others in 7 zones respectively.

🔹Trends/Results received for 851 ZP Zones: BJD 764, BJP 42, Congress 37, Others 7.

🔹BJD gets majority in all 30 Zilla Parishad Zones. Opposition wiped out.

🔹Results Declared (829): BJD 743, BJP 42, Congress 37, IND – 3, Others 4.

Related Posts

Former Minister Anjali Behera loses Panchayat Polls

Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments (March 1, 2022)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 BJD’s Clean Sweep Districts with No Opposition: Jajpur (39/39), Bhadrak (28/28), Jharsuguda (9/9), Deogarh (7/7).

🔹BJP fails to open account in 10 Districts; Congress in 18 Districts.

🔹BJD’s Best Performance: Ganjam (67/69), Mayurbhanj (53/56), Cuttack (45/46), Jajpur (39/39), Balasore (38/45), Keonjhar (34/37), Sundargarh (33/35), Kalahandi (33/36), Kendrapara (31/32), Puri (30/33), Bhadrak (28/28), Khordha (28/30).1

🔹BJP’s Best Performance: Bargarh (7/34), Balangir (4/34), Balasore (4/45)

🔹Congress’ Best Performance: Koraput (12/29), Rayagada (6/22), Balangir (4/26).

Disclaimer: The Following Data is subject to Change.

SRL NO Districts Total Seats BJD BJP Congress Others
1 Angul 28 27 1 0 0
2 Balasore 45 39 4 2 0
3 Bolangir 34 26 4 4 0
4 Boudh 9 9 0 0 0
5 Bargarh 34 26 7 0 0
6 Bhadrak 28 28 0 0 0
7 Cuttack 46 45 1 0 0
8 Deogarh 7 7 0 0 0
9 Dhenkanal 27 26 1 0 0
10 Gajapati 14 11 1 2 0
11 Jagatsinghpur 26 25 0 1 0
12 Kalahandi 36 33 2 1 0
13 Jharsuguda 9 9 0 0 0
14 Nayagarh 24 22 1 0 1
15 Sundargarh 35 33 1 0 1
16 Rayagada 22 16 0 6 0
17 Puri 33 33 3 0 0
18 Keonjhar 37 33 3 0 0
19 Kendrapara 32 31 1 0 0
20 Koraput 29 16 0 12 1
21 Khordha 30 28 2 0 0
22 Malkangiri 15 12 0 3 0
23 Ganjam 69 67 2 0 0
24 Nuapada 14 12 1 1 0
25 Sonepur 13 11 1 1 0
26 Sambalpur 18 16 2 0 0
27 Kandahmal 18 9 1 2 0
28 Nabarangapur 26 24 0 1 1
29 Mayurbhanj 56 53 0 0 3
30 Jajpur 39 39 0 0 0
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.