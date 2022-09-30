Former Khadi Board President Tejeswar Parida joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Former President of Odisha Khadi & Village Industries Board Tejeswar Parida, who resigned from ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, party’s Odisha prabhari (State in-charge) D Purandeswari and State co-incharge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, party’s Odisha Unit President Samir Mohanty and State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, he had tendered his resignation in an email to BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Parida informed this on his social media handle today.

He is likely to be the MLA candidate from Patkura in Kendrapara District in 2024 polls.

Tejeswar Parida is a dynamic youth leader and a well known developmental activist. His engagement with national issues and role in mobilizing youth voices have been phenomenal.

He is the founder & chairman, Centre for Policy, Governance and Advocacy (CPGA) a Bhubaneswar based national level Thank Tank on Public Policy, Good Governance, Research & Advocacy.