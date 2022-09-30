Nadda visits Puri Srimandir; attends Memorial Meet of Bishnu Sethi

TNI Bureau: BJP national President JP Nadda on Friday offered prayer at Puri Srimandir and enquired about the ‘Ratna Bhandar’, keys which are reportedly missing.

After having darshan of Lord Jagannath, he went to Mangarajpur village under Tihidi in Bhadrak district where he met the family members of deceased BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi and attended the memorial meeting organised in memory of the departed leader.

Speaking at a meeting organised in memory of the departed leader, Nadda said Bishnu Babu was concerned about the development of the people of Odisha, particularly his constituency Dhamnagar.

Nadda also inaugurated 100-bed rehabilitation Annex Building and therapeutic part at Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) in Cuttack.