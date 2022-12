TNI Bureau: Former Jajpur MP Mohan Jena breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 65.

He was elected to Lok Sabha twice from Jajpur Constituency in 2004 and in 2009 on Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket.

During 2019 general election, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2019.