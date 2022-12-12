TNI News Headlines – December 12, 2022

Former MP from Jajpur Mohan Jena passes away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

⏺️ Former MP from Jajpur Mohan Jena passes away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Newly elected BJD MLA Barsha Singh Bariha takes oath in Odisha Assembly. Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha administered the oath of office to Bariha.

⏺️ Newly elected BJD MLA Barsha Singh Bariha takes oath in Odisha Assembly. Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha administered the oath of office to Bariha.