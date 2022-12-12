TNI News Headlines – December 12, 2022

⏺️Former MP from Jajpur Mohan Jena passes away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
⏺️Newly elected BJD MLA Barsha Singh Bariha takes oath in Odisha Assembly. Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha administered the oath of office to Bariha.
⏺️IMD’s predicts formation of low pressure, cyclonic circulation; rain, fog alert over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh in the next 24 hours.
⏺️Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu moves Orissa High Court challenging Bhubaneswar Sessions Court’s ruling
⏺️CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40% questions in Class 10, 30% in Class 12 competency-based.
⏺️Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides.
⏺️Gujarat portfolio allocation: CM Patel keeps Urban Development, tourism; Harsh Sanghvi gets Home.
⏺️India bans Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV.
⏺️Twitter adds phone verification for Blue service.
⏺️SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ movie nominated for Best Picture – Non-English Language, at Golden Globes 2023.
