Lawyers’ Agitation: Supreme Court raps Odisha DGP

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Odisha Police DG and Sambalpur IGP over their failure in handling lawyers’ strike in Western Odisha.

The Apex Court rapped both the police officials stating that they have failed in handling the situation and also asked both DGP and IGP to appear via video conference on Wednesday.

The top court further said that the Odisha Police should inform the Court if the State Police is unable to control the situation. In this situation, the Top Court will deploy Central forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that a scuffle broke out between policemen and lawyers on Monday at Kacheri Chhak in Sambalpur, who have been demanding the setting up of the permanent High Court bench in the district.