Former I&PR Director Niranjan Sethi arrested in Manas Swain Murder Case

Insight Bureau: Former Director of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, Niranjan Sethi has been arrested in connection with his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Cameraman Manas Swain.

According to Police, Niranjan Sethi was present in the crime spot and was directly involved in abduction and murder of Manas Swain.

Another accused Ranjan Nayak has also been arrested in this connection. Five persons including two contract killers had been arrested so far.

Sharmistha, the owner of a web portal (Sampurna News) and the employer of cameraman Manas Swain, the mastermind behind the murder of Swain remained untraceable.

Reports suggest that Manas was taken to Bhubaneswar where he died during torture/interrogation. Sharmistha and her associated later buried his body near Badhipatana Hills at Raja Sunakhala in Nayagarh district.

The abduction and murder took place allegedly for a memory chip owned by Manas Swain. However, it’s not immediately known what was inside the chip that led to such a heinous crime by these influential and reputed people.

