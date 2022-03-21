Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

The demand was in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday. The demand was in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive in other parts of Ukraine has floundered. Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition, with Russia continuing to barrage cities.

