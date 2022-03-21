China Eastern Airlines Plane carrying 132 People Crashed
The plane carried at least 132 people, including 9 crew members.
Insight Bureau: Breaking News: A Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed in Guangxi Zhuang region of Southern China. The plane carried at least 132 people, including 9 crew members.
The plane reportedly hit a mountain before being catching fire and crashed.
#WATCH : #China Eastern Airlines Plane carrying 133 People Crashed. #ChinaPlaneCrash #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/z9s3aFhlc2
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) March 21, 2022
There is no immediate information on casualties, but flames and smoke could be seen rising from the crash site.
