China Eastern Airlines Plane carrying 132 People Crashed

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Breaking News: A Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed in Guangxi Zhuang region of Southern China. The plane carried at least 132 people, including 9 crew members.

The plane reportedly hit a mountain before being catching fire and crashed.

There is no immediate information on casualties, but flames and smoke could be seen rising from the crash site.

