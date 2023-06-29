Forest Official’s Death: Centre urges Odisha Govt to step up combing operation at Similipal

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday wrote to the State Government over killing of two Forest department officials by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve.
In a letter addressing to the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Union Minister expressed deep grief over the killing of Forest officials, urging him to step up intelligence network, patrolling & combing operation at Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district to contain activities of poachers.
It is pertinent to mention here that while forester Mati Hansda was shot dead by poachers on Friday night at Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district, a forest guard had been killed in a similar manner inside Similipal Sanctuary last month.
