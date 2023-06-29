Rahul Gandhi’s convoy stopped by Police at Manipur’s Bishnupur

Imphal: The convoy of Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Imphal on Thursday on a two-day visit to Manipur, has been stopped by the police in Bishnupur.

A police official in Imphal said that “due to the law and order issue”, his convoy was stopped, but the officer refused to give further details.

Immediately after his arrival, the former Congress president left for Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, one of the worst-hit hill districts, but the police stopped his convoy in Bishnupur.

A large number of women assembled in Bishnupur before Gandhi arrived at the place and they tussled with the police asking the security forces to allow Gandhi to visit the areas.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Manipur Police action. He said in his tweet, ” Shri Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Manipur has been stopped by the police near Bishnupur. He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state. PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself. Now, his double engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all Constitutional and Democratic norms. Manipur needs peace, NOT confrontation.”(IANS)