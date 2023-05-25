Food regulator FSSAI to conduct PAN-India milk and milk products surveillance

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) has announced plans to conduct a nationwide surveillance campaign to combat the adulteration of milk and milk products. The regulatory body will collect samples from both organized and unorganized sectors across all districts of the states and union territories. The decision to focus on milk is attributed to its integral role in Indian food culture, as it is consumed in various forms and by people of all ages. The FSSAI aims to identify areas with high levels of adulteration and develop strategies to address the issue.

The surveillance initiative intends to assess the compliance of milk and milk products, such as khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream, with the quality and safety parameters outlined in the Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR). Previous nationwide surveys on milk and milk products have been conducted by the FSSAI in recent years, which involved collecting samples from both organized and unorganized sectors, testing them for quality and safety parameters, and evaluating the results.

In 2018, the National Milk Safety and Quality Survey collected 6,432 samples of milk from over 1,100 towns and cities with populations exceeding 50,000. Additionally, the FSSAI conducted the Milk Products Survey in 2020, focusing on milk-based desserts and collecting samples from 542 districts across the country. These surveys analyzed the samples for various parameters, including pesticide residues, heavy metals, crop contaminants, melamine, and microbiological factors.

Furthermore, in 2022, the FSSAI conducted a Milk Survey in 12 selected states to assess milk safety and the impact of the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle. The survey concluded that the milk sold in these states was mostly safe for consumption. By conducting these surveys and monitoring the quality and safety of milk and milk products, the FSSAI aims to ensure the provision of safe and wholesome food for the Indian population.