TNI Evening News Headlines – May 25, 2023

➡️Process for admission into different streams of Plus 2 in Odisha to start from May 29 to June 20.
➡️Students to get free Wi-Fi at colleges, universities in Odisha from academic session 2023-24.
➡️Court in Balasore district awards life imprisonment to mother, stepfather for murdering 13-year-old girl.
➡️Special Task Force (STF) arrested a person on charges of poaching and seized 3 leopard skins from his possession in Rayagada district.
➡️Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Pipili, Puri and Athagarh area. SRC seeks damage report.
Related Posts
➡️A daily wager found dead on Utkal University premises in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Narendra Modi declares open the 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Narendra Modi Ji will become PM for third time with 300 seats in 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam rally.
➡️25 parties including non-NDA to attend new Parliament building inauguration ceremony.
➡️Former DGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood takes charge as new CBI Director.
➡️MiG-29K fighter jet makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant.
Comments are closed.