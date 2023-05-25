TNI Evening News Headlines – May 25, 2023

➡️ Process for admission into different streams of Plus 2 in Odisha to start from May 29 to June 20.

➡️ Students to get free Wi-Fi at colleges, universities in Odisha from academic session 2023-24.

➡️ Court in Balasore district awards life imprisonment to mother, stepfather for murdering 13-year-old girl.

➡️ Special Task Force (STF) arrested a person on charges of poaching and seized 3 leopard skins from his possession in Rayagada district.

➡️ Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Pipili, Puri and Athagarh area. SRC seeks damage report.

➡️ A daily wager found dead on Utkal University premises in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi declares open the 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Narendra Modi Ji will become PM for third time with 300 seats in 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam rally.

➡️ 25 parties including non-NDA to attend new Parliament building inauguration ceremony.

➡️ Former DGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood takes charge as new CBI Director.