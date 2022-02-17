“Flying Buses” in Prayagraj! What does it Mean?

Insight Bureau: Flying buses service will soon start operating in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. This announcement was made by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in an election rally on Tuesday.

Nitin Gadkari said that soon flying bus service will be launched here. The minister said that a detailed project report in this regard was being prepared and he had also informed UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya about this.

Experts are divided on this bold claim. Some call it a ‘poll gimmick’ while others say it could be an overhead bus-like pod service.

Addressing the public meeting, Nitin Gadkari said that the work of Ring Road to be built in Prayagraj and Six Lane Bridge on Ganga at Phaphamau will be completed by 2024. He said that the use of hydrogen fuel will also increase now. Sugarcane is abundant in UP. With the help of this, ethanol will be made which will be put in vehicles.

He said that he also had a dream to start a sea plane service for Prayagraj that would enable even him to fly from Delhi and arrive in Prayagraj by landing in the Sangam waters. “This is also going to become a reality soon,” he claimed.

Nitin Gadkari said that he was a minister who always delivered what he promised and his new promises would be no different.