First in Odisha: Keonjhar introduces Ragi Laddus under ICDS

TNI Bureau: Nutritious Ragi (millet) laddus has been introduced as a morning snack for pre-school children at Anganwadi Centres enrolled under ICDS in Keonjhar district from July 1.

Keonjhar became the first district in the state to include Ragi (ମାଣ୍ଡିଆ) laddus under Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS).

As per the decision of the Dist Administration, 2 Ragi laddus of 20 gms prepared by SHGs will be served to children (between 3 to 6 years of age) in addition to the existing menu on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The main objective of the initiative is to improve the nutritional status of pre-school children.

About one lakh pre-school children are targeted to be covered in the district from September 2020.

The total budget for the programme is Rs 1.5 crore per annum and will be entirely funded by DMF.