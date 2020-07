Major Indian States with High COVID-19 Recovery Rate

TNI Bureau: With the recovery of 11,881 COVID-19 patients on July 1, the Corona recovery rate in India has gone up to 59.52%. Number of recovered cases in the country now stands at 359,860 out of 604,641 confirmed cases. There are 226,947 COVID-19 active cases at present while fatality count has risen to 17,834.

Here are the Major Indian States with good COVID-19 Recovery Rate:

👉 Rajasthan – 79.59%

(Total Cases: 18312; Recovered: 14574)

👉 Uttarakhand – 78.62%

(Total Cases: 2947; Recovered: 2317)

👉 Chhattisgarh – 78.33%

(Total Cases: 2940; Recovered: 2303)

👉 Madhya Pradesh – 76.87%

(Total Cases: 13861; Recovered: 10655)

👉 Bihar – 76.55%

(Total Cases: 10204; Recovered: 7811)

👉 Jharkhand – 76.48%

(Total Cases: 2525; Recovered: 1931)

👉 Gujarat – 72.51%

(Total Cases: 33318; Recovered: 24038)

👉 Odisha – 70.95%

(Total Cases: 7545; Recovered: 5353)

👉 Punjab – 70.38%

(Total Cases: 5668; Recovered: 3989)

👉 Haryana – 70.27%

(Total Cases: 14941; Recovered: 10,499)

👉 Uttar Pradesh – 69.12%

(Total Cases: 24056; Recovered: 16629)

👉 Assam – 68.23%

(Total Cases: 8956; Recovered: 5832)

👉 Delhi – 66.80%

(Total Cases: 89802; Recovered: 59992)

👉 West Bengal – 65.35%

(Total Cases: 19170; Recovered: 12528)

👉 J&K – 63.10%

(Total Cases: 7695; Recovered: 4856)

👉 Tamil Nadu – 56.27%

(Total Cases: 94049; Recovered: 52926)

👉 Kerala – 53.02%

(Total Cases: 4594; Recovered: 2436)

👉 Maharashtra – 51.67%

(Total Cases: 180298; Recovered: 93154)