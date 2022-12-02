Fight for Farmers: BJP roars in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of BJP on Friday held massive rally at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar against the State Government’s apathy towards farmers.

The saffron party leaders along with party workers and thousands of farmers organized rally to gherao the State Assembly on several points of demands including release of input assistance for farmers, insurance money under the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, black-marketing of fertilizers, mis-management in mandi and shortage of cold storage.

BJP’s State Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra said, “Despite 15 days of the party’s Satyagraha before the Assembly demanding justice to farmers and repeated demand by BJP MLAs for discussion on the farmers’ issues in the House, the BJD Government has not paid any heed”.