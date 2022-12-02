Orissa HC stays ASO Exam 2022 Final Results

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court has stayed the results of Odisha ASO Exams 2022. The final mark list of the candidates will be put on HOLD. However, the OPSC can conduct the computer proficiency test.

The OPSC cannot publish the results of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Exam without the permission of the court.

The court gave its ruling on a fresh petition filed by the candidates challenging the sectional ASO cut-off mark in the selection process.

The computer skill test will be conducted on December 4, 2022, Sunday.

There have been allegations of huge irregularities and malpractice by many candidates in the ASO Exams 2022.