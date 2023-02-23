TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly locked herself and her 10-year-old son at a flat in Block-A of Maruti Vihar in Sector-28 of Gurugram fearing Covid for 3 years. Interestingly, she even did not allow her husband to come in to meet them.
According to reports, the woman locked herself and her son from February-March 2020. However, the matter came to light only when her husband informed about it to the local police three days back.
According to Assistant sub-inspector Parveen Kumar Khanna, the woman’s husband, an engineer in a private firm, had to take another accommodation on rent nearby the place where his wife and son were living.
The woman and her son were rescued by a joint team of doctors including psychiatrists, child welfare committee and police.
Sources said that though the mother-son duo was physically fit, several tests were carried out to know their mental health condition.
