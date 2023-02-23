Per Capita Income of Odisha grown more than 3 times since 2011-12

Odisha Economic Survey Report presented in the State Assembly on Thursday said that Odisha’s Per Capita Income has grown more than three times since 2011-12. It is growing much faster than national level & shrinking the gap vis-a-vis national level. The Economic Survey Report also projected Odisha’s growth rate of 7.82% during the current financial year 2022-23 against the national rate of 7%.

➡️ As per the Economic Survey Report, Odisha’s economy is projected to grow at 8 to 8.5% during 2022-23 in real terms.

➡️ Odisha’s present per capita income is Rs 1,50,676 at current prices against the national average of Rs 1,70,620.

➡️ Agriculture and allied sectors constitute nearly 22.5% of Gross Value Added (GSVA) (2022-23 AE). This sector is expected to grow at 5.9% in 2022-23 as against 3.5% at all-India level.

➡️ The industry sector has recorded the highest growth on average in the pre-COVID-19 times (7%). In 2022-23, the industry sector is expected to grow at 6.1%, as per the report.

➡️ The mining sector constitutes more than 10% of GSVA.

➡️ The Services sector is expected to grow at 8.8% in 2022-23.

➡️ Per capita income of Odisha which has multiplied thrice between 2011-12 and 2022-23 while at all India level, it is multiplied by 2.7 times.