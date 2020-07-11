Fact Check: No Extended Shutdown in Cuttack CMC Area

TNI Bureau: A viral message is doing the round on Social Media, claiming the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has extended the ongoing Shutdown in CMC area till the midnight of July 21.
The CMC has clarified this morning that the message is ‘FAKE’ and there is no such official order extending the shutdown in Cuttack City (CMC Area).
#FakeNewsAlert Don't believe this 'FAKE' forwarded message on #Shutdown extension! There is NO such official order extending the shutdown in #Cuttack city (CMC Area). pic.twitter.com/0tU7U7KPpq
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 11, 2020
