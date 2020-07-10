25-year-old Junior Doctor at AIIMS Delhi commits Suicide

TNI Bureau: Anurag Kumar (25), a Junior Doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) committed suicide by jumping of the 10th floor of the hospital this evening.

Anurag was rushed to the AIIMS Casualty, but succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place at 5 PM.

Anurag Kumar was a Junior Resident Doctor in the Psychiatry Department of AIIMS Delhi. He was suffering from severe depression.

“I am a psychiatry resident diagnosed with severe depressive episode. While I can’t say that I have recovered completely (as of June 2020), I am far away from the clutches of extreme suicidality”, Anurag had written in his blog on June 21.

Anurag had suicidal thoughts since February 2020. “In February, I lost all hopes and started looking for suicide options. I considered jumping from my the tenth floor of my hostel, but was too afraid of residual paralysis if I survived. I am overweight and hanging would have been difficult with the fragile hostel fan. Finally I stumbled across a website that was providing bulk quantity poison and alas! I paid my hard earned internship money to them,” he wrote in his blog.

He was admitted to the Psychiatry Ward of AIIMS, New Delhi twice between February and April and got treated there. In his blog, he narrated how he fought with depression and recovered. “Although I missed multiple academic activities and OPDs, I am sure that my experience in ward will help me become a better psychiatrist,” he signed off saying.

But, unfortunately, he lost the battle with life after deviating from the track he has chosen during treatment.

“Shocked & distressed to hear of the painful death of young & most brilliant Dr Anurag Kumar, Junior Resident at AIIMS Delhi. He was under treatment for severe depression for sometime now & took away his own life. My heart bleeds for his family. Condolences to them & his colleagues,” tweets Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.