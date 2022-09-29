TNI News Headlines – September 29, 2022

🔹Out of 24 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 20 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 542.
🔹181 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1323437.
🔹Vigilance Special court sentences former Md. Moquim, ex-MD of Metro Builders Md. Moquim, along with former ORHDC MD Vinod Kumar & Peeyusdhari to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years.
🔹BJP National president JP Nadda slams BJD-Govt during Odisha visit.
🔹BJD organises preparatory workshop today at Baramunda ahead of Janasamparaka Padayatra beginning from October 2 to November 2.
🔹IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha on October 2.
🔹Centre extends proposal mandating minimum of 6 airbags in cars to October 2023.
Related Posts
🔹India rises to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index 2022 from 81st position in 2015.
🔹Congress President polls: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won’t contest elections.
🔹Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top destinations for foreign tourists in 2021 with 140.65 million and 86.12 million respectively: Govt report.
🔹Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for Congress president post tomorrow.
🔹PM Modi inaugurates the 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The contingents of all States and UTs arrive at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
🔹Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture.
🔹Russia to formally annex 4 Ukraine Territories tomorrow: Kremlin ceremony on Friday, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.
🔹North Korea fires two ballistic missiles.
Comments are closed.