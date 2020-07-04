USA reports 50000+ Covid-19 cases for 4th Day in a Row

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported more than 54,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus on July 3, taking the number of positive cases in the country to over 2,890,409.

This is the 4th day in a row the US has reported more than 50,000 Covid positive cases daily. With 54,904 COVID-19 positive cases and 616 deaths, USA has witnessed a new peak.

In the first week of June, USA was reporting 20,000+ COVID-19 cases everyday. The numbers doubled within a fortnight and now it threatens to be tripled if the trend continues like this.

While New York has started reporting less number of cases, Florida, Texas and California have become new COVID Hotbeds in the USA. Florida reported 9,488 cases and 68 deaths followed by Texas (7343 cases and 36 deaths), California (4,509 cases and 52 deaths) and Arizona (4,433 cases and 31 deaths).

New York reported 1,134 Corona cases along with 25 deaths. Number of positive cases in New York stands at 420,774 although active cases are 289,550. COVID-19 death toll in USA has risen to 132,101.

Brazil continues to report 40,000+ COVID-19 cases everyday. It reported another 41,988 cases and 1,264 deaths on Friday. Number of positive cases in the country has now gone up to 1,543,341; death toll at 63,254.

Russia is at third spot with 667,883 COVID-19 positive cases and 9,859 deaths. The country reported 6,718 positive cases and 176 deaths on Friday. There has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Russia over the last few days.