Fact Check: China manufacturing #BoycottChina T-Shirts?

TNI Bureau: In the wake of rising tensions between India and China on the LAC, there have been several viral messages on Social Media that many Chinese companies have started manufacturing T-Shirts and Caps with ‘Boycott China’ message to fool the Indians and make money.

The messages have gone viral on Social Media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

What’s the truth behind such claims?

The news first appeared on a website ‘Fauxy’. On June 1, 2020, ‘Fauxy’ had posted an article titled “China Manufactures #BoycottChina T-shirts and banners anticipating the Boycott China campaign”. That was picked up by many other websites and soon the message went viral.

However, Fauxy is a satiral website and the article was written in lighter vain. So, there is no truth in the news and it’s FAKE.

Disclaimer on Fauxy Website reads as: “The Fauxy is a Satire Web Portal. The content of this website is a work of fiction. Readers are advised not to confuse the articles of The Fauxy as genuine and true.”

While it’s true that ‘Boycott China’s T-Shirts and Caps are being sold on E-Commerce platforms, they are not manufactured by Chinese manufacturing companies.The most important point is that the news was originated from a Satirical Web Portal.