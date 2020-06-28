Debate on India’s Strategy vis-a-vis China; Your Views

TNI Bureau: With China getting aggressive, stubborn and unpredictable every passing day, what should be the approach of Govt of India going forward? Any logical views?

Your Views:

Naba Kishore: India has to shift the ‘fighting’ away from Ladakh area to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. India should show its naval power. All East Asia countries Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia ,Malaysia Philippines will automatically support India also Japan & United States. China will come on its knee in three days.

Soubhagya Ranjan Mohanty: China is a habitual offender; seems the time has now come for India to adopt tit for tat approach to hit China hard where we should.

Sambit Nanda: India shall go the 1967 way. First wipe out them from the border followed by a unexpected attack and after then let the international community and UNO to pressure for peace .

Step 2 – India shall start communicating with all neighbouring countries of China who are having border issues with the Chinese.

Biswaranjan Biswal: Retaliate with Military action. Only one option is there.

Sibasis Mohanty: Too early to comment.. Pressure tactics will not be beneficial in the long run ….I feel our foreign policy under Dr. S Jaishankar is yet to be explored to the fullest…

Rakesh Gupta: The best way to keep peace is to be ready for war. This should be the Mantra of India to tackle China.

Chetan Agrawal: India should immediately increase import duty on Chinese products.

Kazim Ali: Aggressive fight with maximum damage to China…

Prakash Parija: It’s a pressure tactics by China. China will not go for a full fledged war with India.