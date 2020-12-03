Expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Arrested

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Crime Branch had arrested expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahi on various charges of forgery and cheating.

He was arrested after being picked up by the Crime Branch for questioning.

Pradeep Panigrahi was arrested in connection with the Cyber police Station case no 26/2020 u/s 419/420/467/468/469/471/120-B IPC r/w sec 66 C/66 D of IT Act 2000.

The Crime Branch found prima facie evidence against Pradeep Panigrahi. “It came to Panigrahi collected money on behalf of One Akash kumar Pathak, falsely promising jobs in Tata company to people. This case relates to impersonation, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other cyber offences by one Akash Kumar Pathak, posing himself as in charge Managing Director of Tata Motors passenger car division”, said the CID Crime Branch press release.

Pradeep Panigrahi will be produced in SDJM Court later tonight.