Bail Plea Rejected; Pradeep Panigrahi sent to Jail

TNI Bureau: Expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahi has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with forgery and cheating case. The SDJM Court in Bhubaneswar rejected his bail plea while the Crime Branch did not seek remand.

The Gopalpur MLA was arrested earlier by the Crime Branch, which produced him in the court. Although his lawyer cited health issues such as blood pressure and diabetes, the court rejected the bail plea and sent him to judicial custody. He will be lodged in Jharpada Jail.

Several other people linked to Pradeep Panigrahi are under the scanner. A crackdown may be launched on them soon.

The Crime Branch has arrested Pradeep Panigrahi in connection with the Cyber police Station case no 26/2020 u/s 419/420/467/468/469/471/120-B IPC r/w sec 66 C/66 D of IT Act 2000.

“It came to Panigrahi collected money on behalf of one Akash kumar Pathak, falsely promising jobs in Tata company to people. This case relates to impersonation, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other cyber offences by Akash Kumar Pathak, posing himself as in charge Managing Director of Tata Motors passenger car division”, said the CID Crime Branch press release.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Read More: