Exit Polls predict HUGE Win for BJP in Lok Sabha Polls in Odisha 

By The News Insight
BJP Odisha Lok Sabha Polls

TNI Bureau: The exit polls prediction by most of the national media showed huge win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha election in Odisha.

According to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicts the saffron party would win 15-17 LokSabha seats in Odisha, while the State ruling BJD would win 4-6 seats while Congress would get 1 seat of the total 21 seats.

Likewise, the Today’s Chanakya has given 16 seats to BJP, 4 to BJD, and 1 to Congress while Jan Ki Baat predicted 15-18 seats for BJP, 3-7 seats for BJD and none for the Congress.

The Republic-Matrize also said that BJP will win 9-12 seats while BJD 7-10 and Congress 1 seat.

As per the exit poll of the India News, BJP will get 13 seats and the rest 8 seats will go to BJD. Similarly, NDTV predicted 15 seats for BJP, 3-8 for BJD and 0 for the Congress.

The Exit Poll of the NEWS18 predicted 6-8 seats for BJD, 13-15 for BJP and 0 seat for Congress party.

NDA would get 17-19 seats, INDIA Bloc 0-2 while BJD will win 1-3 seats in Odisha, predicted the ABP- C Voter exit poll.

India Today-Axis My India also predicted 18-20 seats for BJP, 0-2 for BJD and 0-1 seat for INDIAN Bloc.

Notably, BJD had won 12 seats, BJP 8, and INC 1 in 2019.

