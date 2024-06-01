TNI Evening News Headlines – June 01, 2024

➡️ BJP may win 26-31 seats in West Bengal while TMC is likely to get 11-14 seats. NDA may win 29-33 of 40 seats in Bihar while INDIA alliance may get 7-10 seats. NDA is likely to win 23-25 seats in Karnataka while Congress may get 3-5 seats. BJP-led NDA alliance may win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu while INDIA bloc may get 33-37 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.