TNI Evening News Headlines – June 01, 2024

➡️Puri Cracker Explosion Death Toll rises to 8.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting Updates: 63.57% voter turnout recorded till 8.45 pm.
➡️Lok Sabha Exit Polls predict massive gains for BJP in Odisha.
➡️Axis MyIndia Exit Poll predicts 18-20 Lok Sabha Seats for BJP, 0-2 for BJD, 0-1 for Congress in Odisha.
➡️NDTV Exit Poll survey predicts that BJP may get 15 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha while Naveen Patnaik-led BJD is likely to get 3-8 seats.
➡️Koraput witnessed as many as 15,000 lightning strikes in just seven minutes as Nor’Wester rain.
➡️With cyclonic circulation prevailing over coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood, thunderstorm, lightning, and heat wave conditions are likely in several Odisha districts on June 2.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 Voting Updates: 59.45% voting recorded till 8.45 pm in 57 constituencies of 8 States.
➡️Exit Poll Prediction for Lok Sabha by Jan Ki Baat: BJP+: 362-392, Congress+: 141-161, Others: 10-20.
➡️BJP-led NDA is likely to win 28-32 seats in Maharashtra while the INDIA bloc may get 16-20 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.
➡️BJP may win 26-31 seats in West Bengal while TMC is likely to get 11-14 seats. NDA may win 29-33 of 40 seats in Bihar while INDIA alliance may get 7-10 seats. NDA is likely to win 23-25 seats in Karnataka while Congress may get 3-5 seats. BJP-led NDA alliance may win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu while INDIA bloc may get 33-37 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.
➡️PM Narendra Modi leaves Vivekananda Rock memorial after 45-hour meditation.
➡️Ruchira Kamboj’s tenure ends as India’s Permanent Representative to UN, New York after almost four decades of service.
➡️Voting underway for Presidential elections in Iceland.
