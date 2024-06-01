Exit polls predict return of BJP-led NDA with 350 plus seats

TNI Bureau: Following the completion of polling on the last phase of the General Elections 2024 today, several national media houses of the country came up with their exit poll reports.

As per the exit poll reports of most of the media houses, the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power with over 350 seats while the INDIA block is predicted to get around 150 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Here are some exit poll reports:

➡️ According to Today’s Chanakya BJP to get 335 (+ 15) seats, NDA 400 (+15) seats, while Congress to win 50 (±11) seats and the INDIA 107 (+ 11) Seats while others will get 36 (± 9) seats.

➡️ India Today-Axis My India predicted 361-401 and 371-401 seats for BJP, 131-166 for INDIA bloc and 8-20 seat for others.

➡️ The exit poll reports of the India News-D-Dynamics says NDA to get 371 seats; INDIA bloc to get 125 and others will get 47 seats.

➡️ Republic Bharat-Matrize predicted 353-368 for NDA, 118-133 for INDIA bloc and 43-48 for others.

➡️ Republic TV-P MARQ also predicted that NDA would win 359 seats while the INDIA bloc and others would get 154 and 30 seats respectively.

➡️ NDA will get 362-392 seat, INDIA bloc: 141-161 and others-10-20, showed the Jan Ki Baat exit poll.