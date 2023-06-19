International Yoga Day: Uniting world through wellness

New Delhi: In the bustling world we inhabit, where stress and chaos seem to rule our lives, there exists a sanctuary — an ancient practice called Yoga that allows us to reconnect with our inner selves and find solace amidst the clamour.

Originating in ancient India, Yoga has transcended time and space to become a global phenomenon, attracting millions of seekers seeking balance and harmony. Beyond a mere exercise routine, Yoga encompasses a holistic approach to well-being, combining physical postures, breath control, meditation, and ethical principles to create a profound transformation within oneself.

From beginners taking their first steps on the mat to the experienced practitioners seeking further enlightenment, there is something profound for everyone to discover within the embrace of Yoga.

Practicing Yoga extends beyond the mat, permeating every facet of our lives, fostering mindfulness, and nurturing a sense of interconnectedness with the world around us.

As we approach the International Day of Yoga, the government has already rolled out multiple programmes as a run-up to the main day.

The important highlight of this day will be the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on June 21 — the 9th International Day of Yoga. He will be leading the programme where mass demonstration of Yoga at the UN headquarters will take place.

Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi told IANS: “Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will lead the programme in Jabalpur, which will be attended by over 15,000 people across the country.”

As India is hosting the G20 Presidency this year, the theme for International Yoga Day is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the world is one family and Yoga is an apt medium to bring the world closer and together.

“The theme this year is a continuation of last year’s theme, where we do not put an individual in the centre but consider everyone of us as one and bring us closer,” said Basavaraddi, who is also the head of the Institution of Yoga Certification Board of Ministry of Ayush.

Last year’s theme was ‘Yoga for Humanity’. When the world was in grip of Covid pandemic, the principles of Yoga helped heal it. The humanitarian values of Yoga healed the world.(IANS)