Evening News Insight – May 31, 2022

🔸 President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Sudhir Kumar Tudu & Debasis SethyC ommandos, Odisha Police (Posthumous). They showed courage & utmost dedication to duty while fighting with Maoists in Kalahandi.

🔸 Brajarajnagar Bypoll: 69% polling recorded till 5 PM.

🔸 Fire break s out at the second floor of Fire breaks out at Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar due to short circuit; flames brought under control.

🔸 Odisha reels under extreme heat wave condition; 18 places record temperature of 40 Degree Celsius or more.

🔸 Sital Sasthi: Shiva, Parvati’s engagement to be held in Sambalpur today evening.

🔸 Asia Cup Hockey: India draw 4-4 against Korea, fail to reach the final; to face Japan in bronze-medal match.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

🔸 Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in his vehicle on Sunday, has been cremated in his village amid chants of ‘Satnam Waheguru’.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Terrorists shot dead a teacher in Kulgam today. She belonged to Samba(Jammu division) & taught at a high school in Kulgam.

🔸 MNS chief Raj Thackeray admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo leg surgery tomorrow, June 1.

🔸 DA case: Delhi health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain sent to 10-day ED custody in an alleged money laundering case.

🔸 Kerala High Court allows lesbian couple to live together.

🔸 India’s GDP grew 4.1% during January-March 2022.

🔸 Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing amid incessant floods in Brazil.

🔸 India, China agree to hold next round of military talks at an early date.