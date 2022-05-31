Evening News Insight – May 31, 2022

🔸President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Sudhir Kumar Tudu & Debasis SethyC ommandos, Odisha Police (Posthumous). They showed courage & utmost dedication to duty while fighting with Maoists in Kalahandi.
🔸Brajarajnagar Bypoll: 69% polling recorded till 5 PM.
🔸Fire breaks out at the second floor of Fire breaks out at Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar due to short circuit; flames brought under control.
🔸Odisha reels under extreme heat wave condition; 18 places record temperature of 40 Degree Celsius or more.
🔸Sital Sasthi: Shiva, Parvati’s engagement to be held in Sambalpur today evening.
🔸Asia Cup Hockey: India draw 4-4 against Korea, fail to reach the final; to face Japan in bronze-medal match.
🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
🔸Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in his vehicle on Sunday, has been cremated in his village amid chants of ‘Satnam Waheguru’.
Related Posts
🔸Terrorists shot dead a teacher in Kulgam today. She belonged to Samba(Jammu division) & taught at a high school in Kulgam.
🔸MNS chief Raj Thackeray admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo leg surgery tomorrow, June 1.
🔸DA case: Delhi health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain sent to 10-day ED custody in an alleged money laundering case.
🔸Kerala High Court allows lesbian couple to live together.
🔸India’s GDP grew 4.1% during January-March 2022.
🔸Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing amid incessant floods in Brazil.
🔸India, China agree to hold next round of military talks at an early date.
🔸French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine.
Comments are closed.