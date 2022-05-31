Popular singer KK passes away at 53

Insight Bureau: Popular Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away at the age of 53. The singer died post his performance in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

He was performing at a concert at Nazrul Mancha. KK was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). His body has been sent for the post-mortem, which will happen at SSKM hospital tomorrow at 9am.

After his performance, the playback singer was not feeling well and went to his room in Grand Hotel, where he collapsed. Repeated attempts to revive him failed. Later, he was rushed to CMRI hospital. It is being suspected that he died after suffering a heart attack.

The singer, known for songs like Pal and Yaaron, Zara sa which went on to become big hits among teens in the late 1990s, had earlier today posted photos from his concert at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha.

His demise is a great loss for the Indian Music Industry.