2 Odia SOG Jawans awarded ‘Shaurya Chakra’ Posthumously

Insight Bureau: Two Special Operation Group (SOG) Commandos from Odisha – Sudhir Kumar Tudu and Debasis Sethy were awarded the ‘Shaurya Chakra’ (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind at Defence Investiture Ceremony – 2022 Phase – II in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Family members of Sudhir Kumar Tudu and Debashis Sethy received the award at the Rashtrapati Bahavn at a ceremony.

The two SOG Commandos had sacrificed their lives during an anti-Maoist operation in Kalahandi district on 9 September 2020.

They had showcased exemplary valour and saved the lives of their colleagues.