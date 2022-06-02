Evening News Insight – June 2, 2022

Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project: Supreme Court reserves order on Plea against construction at Puri Jagannath Temple.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 42 crore redevelopment package for Maa Sarala Temple at Jhankada in the first phase. Work will be completed within a year.
🔸State Level Federation for Women SHGs in Odisha in Next 12 Months: Sujata R Karthikeyan.
 
🔸Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord: The SDJM court ordered Varsha Priyadarshini to leave Anubhav Mohanty’s house within two months of receiving the first financial assistance. Varsha will get Rs 30,000 financial assistance every month.
 
🔸50 Maoist maoists surrender before DGP in Malkangiri.
 
🔸Hindol SDPO Malaya Nayak who was arrested on bribery charges, has been sent to jail after rejection of his bail plea in the Special Vigilance Court.
 
🔸Aftermath murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Government decided to restore security to 424 VVIPs on June 7, 2022.
🔸Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam.
 
🔸Former Congress leader & Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins BJP.
 
🔸Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19; isolates herself.
 
🔸Haryana-based gangster announces reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
 
🔸Santoor Maestro Bhajan Sopori dies after prolonged illness. He was 73.
 
🔸Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub.
 
🔸Russia merges Sukhoi and MiG into one Company under UAC.
