Evening News Insight – June 2, 2022

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 42 crore redevelopment package for Maa Sarala Temple at Jhankada in the first phase. Work will be completed within a year.

🔸 Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project: Supreme Court reserves order on Plea against construction at Puri Jagannath Temp le.

🔸 State Level Federation for Women SHGs in Odisha in Next 12 Months: Sujata R Karthikeyan.

🔸 Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord: The SDJM court ordered Varsha Priyadarshini to leave Anubhav Mohanty’s house within two months of receiving the first financial assistance. Varsha will get Rs 30,000 financial assistance every month.

🔸 50 Maoist maoists surrender before DGP in Malkangiri.

🔸 Hindol SDPO Malaya Nayak who was arrested on bribery charges, has been sent to jail after rejection of his bail plea in the Special Vigilance Court.

🔸 Aftermath murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Government decided to restore security to 424 VVIPs on June 7, 2022.

🔸 Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam.

🔸 Former Congress leader & Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins BJP.

🔸 Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19; isolates herself.

🔸 Haryana-based gangster announces reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

🔸 Santoor Maestro Bhajan Sopori dies after prolonged illness. He was 73.

🔸 Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub.