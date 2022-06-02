Evening News Insight – June 2, 2022
Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project: Supreme Court reserves order on Plea against construction at Puri Jagannath Temple.
🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 42 crore redevelopment package for Maa Sarala Temple at Jhankada in the first phase. Work will be completed within a year.
🔸Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project: Supreme Court reserves order on Plea against construction at Puri Jagannath Temple.
🔸State Level Federation for Women SHGs in Odisha in Next 12 Months: Sujata R Karthikeyan.
🔸Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord: The SDJM court ordered Varsha Priyadarshini to leave Anubhav Mohanty’s house within two months of receiving the first financial assistance. Varsha will get Rs 30,000 financial assistance every month.
🔸50 Maoist maoists surrender before DGP in Malkangiri.
🔸Hindol SDPO Malaya Nayak who was arrested on bribery charges, has been sent to jail after rejection of his bail plea in the Special Vigilance Court.
🔸Aftermath murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Government decided to restore security to 424 VVIPs on June 7, 2022.
Related Posts
🔸Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam.
🔸Former Congress leader & Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins BJP.
🔸Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19; isolates herself.
🔸Haryana-based gangster announces reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
🔸Santoor Maestro Bhajan Sopori dies after prolonged illness. He was 73.
🔸Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub.
🔸Russia merges Sukhoi and MiG into one Company under UAC.
Comments are closed.