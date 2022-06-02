State Level Federation for Women SHGs in Odisha in Next 12 Months: Sujata R Karthikeyan

Insight Bureau: With an aim to reshape the lives of Women SGHs and make them the torchbearers of a new socio-economic revolution, a State Level Federation for women self-help groups (SHGs) will be created in the next 12 months, informed Mission Shakti Secretary Sujata R Karthikeyan at the orientation programme of the newly-elected members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) on Thursday.

The Federation will encourage participation of women in the decision making, the Mission Shakti Secretary said.

The State Government has set a target to disburse Rs 9,000 crore loans to women SHGs this year and targets to provide bank credit worth Rs 50,000 crore in the next five year.

The women SHG members will be provided linemen training next year, she added.