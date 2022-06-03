Morning News Insight – June 3, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 8 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 80.

🔸 Brajarajnagar bypoll results: BJD secures 29,888 after 6th round of counting. BJP secures 7636 and Congress 6088 votes.

🔸 Astadhatu idol stolen from Nrushinghanath temple at Nuasasan village in Pipili.

🔸 India reports 4,041 fresh cases, 2,363 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 21,177.

🔸 India’s COVID tally crosses 4,000-mark after nearly 3 months.

🔸 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa.

🔸 Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide ‘Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally’ at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on World Bicycle Day.

🔸 PM Modi will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors Summit today.

🔸 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for COVID-19.

🔸 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypoll by a margin of 55,025 votes.

🔸 Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar meets Austrian counterpart in Slovakia, discusses Afghanistan, Indo Pacific.

🔸 Sensex rallies 565.66 points to 56,383.77 in early trade; Nifty jumps 159.85 points to 16,787.85.

🔸 US President Joe Biden may visit Saudi Arabia in late June: Reports.