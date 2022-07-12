Evening News Insight – July 12, 2022

🔹 404 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1282270.

🔹 Out o f 200 new Covid-19 cases detected in Khordha district, 186 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 835.

🔹Niladri Bije ritual, the home coming of Lord Jagannath and Siblings underway.

🔹 Odisha Government increases House Building Assistance for the State Govt Employees from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. Interest rate reduced to 8%.

🔹 Odisha awarded for 1st prize of 3 Crore in category I for best performing state who took initiative in exploration, auction, operationlization of mines.

🔹 BJB College student suicide case: Mobile phone to be sent to Singapore for data retrieval.

🔹 RBI Team visits Balasore District to check infrastructure for setting up of a currency note printing press.

🔹 Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin tests positive for Covid-19.

🔹 Heavy rains led to 7 deaths in Gujarat; 9,000 people affected and 468 rescued.

🔹 Shiv Sena to support NDA’s Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu for President Election, confirms Uddhav Thackeray.

🔹 Rebel Shiv Sena to support NDA’s presidential candidature Draupadi Murmu, announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

🔹 PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport at Deoghar, Jharkhand. 🔹 Government calls for all-party meeting on 17 July ahead of Monsoon Session. 🔹 DCGI grants market authorisation to SII to manufacture vaccine against cervical cancer.

🔹 Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa signs resignation letter.

🔹 Japan prepares to bid farewell to Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving PM.