Evening News Insight – July 12, 2022

🔹404 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1282270.
🔹Out of 200 new Covid-19 cases detected in Khordha district, 186 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 835.
🔹Niladri Bije ritual, the home coming of Lord Jagannath and Siblings underway.
🔹Odisha Government increases House Building Assistance for the State Govt Employees from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. Interest rate reduced to 8%.
🔹Odisha awarded for 1st prize of 3 Crore in category I for best performing state who took initiative in exploration, auction, operationlization of mines.
🔹RBI Team visits Balasore District to check infrastructure for setting up of a currency note printing press.
🔹Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin tests positive for Covid-19.
Related Posts
🔹Heavy rains led to 7 deaths in Gujarat; 9,000 people affected and 468 rescued.
🔹Shiv Sena to support NDA’s Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu for President Election, confirms Uddhav Thackeray.
🔹Rebel Shiv Sena to support NDA’s presidential candidature Draupadi Murmu, announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
🔹PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport at Deoghar, Jharkhand.
🔹Government calls for all-party meeting on 17 July ahead of Monsoon Session.
🔹DCGI grants market authorisation to SII to manufacture vaccine against cervical cancer.
🔹Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa signs resignation letter.
🔹Japan prepares to bid farewell to Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving PM.
🔹New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5.
Comments are closed.