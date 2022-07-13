Morning News Insight – July 13, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 743 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 87 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 303 and Cuttack 115 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 3878.

🔸 Second phase Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly to resume today; session will co ntinue till August 4.

🔸 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to hold COVID vaccination camps in schools.

🔸 Woman IIC Snigdharani Suna, who fled the spot after her SUV caused the road mishap killing three persons in Sonepur district, was arrested today.

🔸 Ratha Jatra concludes in Puri with Niladri Bije; Deities return to Ratna Singhasana.

🔸 India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 15,447 recoveries, and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,32,457. 🔸 Heroin worth Rs 376.5 crore seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat. 🔸 Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall.

🔸 Uttarakhand becomes first state in India to start ‘Bal Vatika’ as per New Education Policy. Small kids will receive education in Sanskrit for Vedas, Purans etc.

🔸 Twitter sues Elon Musk for violating $44 billion acquisition deal.

🔸 Increase in number of Covid-19 cases largely driven by Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5: WHO.