EOW brings Serious Allegations against Sambad Group

TNI Bureau: While continuing with its investigation on the bank loan fraud allegations, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Odisha, has brought serious allegations against the Sambad Group and Eastern Media.

The EOW, in a press release, called it a “huge, well & meticulously planned scam to get the loan amounts sanctioned in Crores of rupees using fraudulent method of cheating, forgery and coercion”.

Here are the Key Claims of EOW during the Course of the Investigation:

📌 More than 350 Sambad/ EML employees have taken loan from Odisha Gramya Bank, IRC village branch alone over the last few years.

📌 Loan taken from other banks like SBI and others are yet to be scrutinized. The actual figure is expected to be much higher.

📌Almost all the Loan process follows the same pattern.

📌 Rs 5 Lakh Loan under easy money loan scheme of the bank.

📌 Same ground like house/house repair.

📌 Forged salary certificate submitted by Sambad/ EML authorities.

📌 There is a huge difference (almost double) between actual salary and the salary certificate produced by Sambad/ EML authorities.

📌 It appears that Loan forms have been prepared/filled by someone else and employee/loanee has put his/her signature only.

📌 Actually employees/ Loanees have not received single penny and have not been benefited by loan amount.

📌 Once loan is sanctioned, the amount is withdrawn in cash.

📌 The EMI to be paid is almost equal to the net salary of employee.

📌 Some employees have been forced to take loan 2-3 times too.

📌 Employees are not given salary slip.

📌 EMIs are paid by Sambad/EML.

📌 EMI is paid in 60 installments.

📌 Strangely, in many cases, EMIS are paid by Sambad/ EML even if employees have left/resigned/removed from the company months before.

📌 It has been a continuing phenomenon (getting Loan sanctioned in this style) for years for Sambad/ EML.