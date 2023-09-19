New Delhi-TNI Bureau: In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Rajya Sabha to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill during a special Parliament session. The bill seeks to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, promoting gender equality in politics.

PM Modi emphasized women’s empowerment and the strengthening of democracy through increased female representation while addressing the Upper House. The new Parliament building, inaugurated in May 2023, reflects India’s heritage and democratic traditions.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, a long-debated issue, has seen previous unsuccessful attempts. PM Modi acknowledged past efforts, including those during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to passing the bill into law.

The Prime Minister and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized unity in passing the Constitutional Amendment bill, which aims to increase women’s representation in the Lok Sabha from 82 to 181. PM Modi urged MPs to prioritize national development over party interests in the Parliament.

Key Highlights from the Special Parliament Session