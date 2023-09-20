Odia Scientist Dr Swati Nayak to get Prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award 2023

TNI Bureau: The World Food Prize Foundation (IOWA), USA announced Odia scientist Dr Swati Nayak as the recipient of prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award, 2023.

This highly prestigious award by world food prize foundation is given to exceptional scientists under 40 years of age who work in the field of food and nutrition security, hunger eradication and exhibit the character and attributes of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Green Revolution’s Chief Architect Dr Norman Borlaug.

Announced on September 19 at New York Climate Week through special announcement and press release, the honor will be received by Dr Nayak during the week of October 22nd – 28th at IOWA , USA , where various mega events happening on the eve of world food prize week and International Borlaug Dialogue.

She will be the third Indian and first Odia to receive this prestigious award at USA and is recognized for her innovative approach to engaging smallholder farmers in demand-driven rice seed systems.

Dr Swati Nayak is currently working as a scientist with Manila based CGIAR-International Rice Research Institute. She is native of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.