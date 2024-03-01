Odisha CM inaugurates Baramunda Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal at Baramuda in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal was formerly known as Baramuda Bus Stand, is a busy bus stand in Odisha. Every day, hundreds of buses and thousands of passengers travel from here to different parts of the state and outside the state. Given the inconvenience caused to passengers, the Chief Minister had directed for transformation of the Baramuda Bus Stand.

This state-of-the-art bus terminal has been developed under the direct supervision of 5T Chairman VK Pandian. From the beginning to the end, Pandian visited the construction site many times and reviewed the progress of the work.

On the occasion of the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that this bus terminal will succeed in providing better services to the passengers and Bhubaneswar will become an important landmark as well as a new identity in Odisha.

The Chief Minister further said that Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar had a major role in drafting our Constitution. He is known as the founder of the Indian Constitution. The Odisha government has named this bus terminal after him in recognition of his contribution to the country. This is the best tribute of the people of Odisha to Baba Saheb on the occasion of 75 years of independence. A gallery based on Baba Saheb’s life and ideals has also been made inside the bus terminal to make everyone aware of Baba Saheb’s contribution.

The Chief Minister also said that this bus terminal under the 5T initiative has been built with the cooperation of bus owners, traders, passengers and the public.

Thanking everyone for that, the Chief Minister said that all facilities have been made in this bus terminal to provide better services to the passengers. It has all the facilities from a first aid centre to a commercial complex, escalator, lift, auditorium, police outpost, drivers’ rest room, Aahar Kendra, food court, etc. He said that passengers can get all the facilities like the airport here.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister sought everyone’s cooperation for proper maintenance of this bus terminal.

The Chief Minister also flagged off the bus service and served food to the passengers at the Aahar Kendra.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, Science and Technology and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said that today another chapter has been added in the development of Bhubaneswar. “What was a dream for us in the field of transportation has been fulfilled today”.

5T Chairman VK Pandian was present with the Chief Minister during the inauguration.

Prominent among others, MLAs Anant Narayan Jena and Susant Rout, and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das were present.

Additional Chief Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department G Mathi Vathanan delivered the welcome address and BDA Vice Chairman Balwant Singh proposed the vote of thanks.