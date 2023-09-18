Eminent Writer Gita Mehta’s Mortal Remains consigned to Flames

TNI Bureau: Mortal remains of eminent author, documentary film maker, and journalist Gita Mehta were consigned to flames at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi on Monday.

Her son Aditya Singh Mehta who arrived from the US this morning, lit the funeral pyre in the presence of her brothers – Prem Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other family members.

Daughter of legendary leader Biju Patnaik, Gita Mehta breathed her last on September 16 in Delhi.