TNI Morning News Headlines – September 18, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi felicitated several artisans from across the country, including one from Odisha Basanta Kumar Rana from Puri, while launching Vishwakarma Yojana in New Delhi.
➡️ Mortal remains of eminent writer and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta brought to Lodhi crematorium Ground in Delhi for her last rites.
➡️ 11 persons tested positive for the scrub typhus in Sundargarh. With this, the total number of infected in the district reached 180.
➡️ Parliament special session begins today at old building. Parliament proceedings will shift to new building from September 19.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks today in Lok Sabha at the special session of Parliament.
➡️ INDIA bloc parties decide to participate in the special session of Parliament and will raise important issues: Sources.
➡️ Sensex falls 286.6 points to 67,552.03 in early trade; Nifty declines 70.7 points to 20,121.65.
➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.09 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Indian cricket team players arrive in Mumbai after successfully concluding their Asia Cup campaign.
➡️ US woman loses all 4 limbs due to bacterial infection from fish.
➡️ Secret Pakistani arms sale to US helped facilitate IMF bailout: Report.
