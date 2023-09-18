TNI Morning News Headlines – September 18, 2023

➡️ PM Narendra Modi felicitated several artisans from across the country, including one from Odisha Basanta Kumar Rana from Puri, while launching Vishwakarma Yojana in New Delhi.
➡️ Mortal remains of eminent writer and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta brought to Lodhi crematorium Ground in Delhi for her last rites.
➡️ 11 persons tested positive for the scrub typhus in Sundargarh. With this, the total number of infected in the district reached 180.
➡️ Parliament special session begins today at old building. Parliament proceedings will shift to new building from September 19.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks today in Lok Sabha at the special session of Parliament.
➡️ INDIA bloc parties decide to participate in the special session of Parliament and will raise important issues: Sources.
➡️ Sensex falls 286.6 points to 67,552.03 in early trade; Nifty declines 70.7 points to 20,121.65.
➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.09 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Indian cricket team players arrive in Mumbai after successfully concluding their Asia Cup campaign.
➡️ US woman loses all 4 limbs due to bacterial infection from fish.
➡️ Secret Pakistani arms sale to US helped facilitate IMF bailout: Report.
