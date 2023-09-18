Loan Fraud Allegations: EOW raids Sambad Office

TNI Bureau: The Economic Offences Wing raided the Office of the daily newspaper ‘Sambad’ in Bhubaneswar in a loan fraud case on Monday.

The raids were continuing at various sections of Sambad when the reports were last received.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Based on the complaint lodged with the Police by a former employee, 3 teams comprising 12 officers accompanied by Commissionerate Police today raided the Sambad office.

The complainant alleged that the Editor of Odia daily ‘Sambad’ and senior BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik used to draw loan in the name of employees without their knowledge. Senior HR Head Baijayanti Kar is also under the scanner. The EOW had grilled Sambad CEO Kamala Kanta Mohapatra last evening.