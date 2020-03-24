English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Emergency Workers in Bhubaneswar to get Vehicle Passes Online

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau:  After failing to ensure social distancing and prevent huge congregation of people, the Commissionerate Police has cancelled the process of issuing passes to emergency workers, as tweeted by Police Commissioner Dr. Sudhansu Sarangi. He has appealed people not to rush to the police stations to get passes.

👉 Emergency Workers, including those from Banks, Hospitals, Media etc. can use their ID Cards for the moment.

👉 An IT Platform will be introduced tomorrow to automate the process of issue of vehicle passes. Once the process will be completed, emergency workers can apply for vehicle passes online.

👉 For citizens who need to travel because of medical or other emergencies are being allowed to move around if there is a patient or medical papers.

👉 No passes are being issued to anyone right now.

TNI Bureau
