WATCH: Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Mo Jiban’ Campaign

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the ‘Mo Jiban’ campaign with an appeal to the people to take the pledge to stay indoors to save their life as well as that of their family members.

The Pledge:

“I promise on my children and my parents that I wont venture out of my house since if I go out, Corona Virus may return with me to my house & harm my family. If I do venture out due to some exigency, before entering the house will wash my hands with soap for 20 seconds. I will not allow Corona Virus to enter my house. I will not be the reason for endangering my family.”

The CM has asked people to take the pledge and make videos to be shared with him.