Elections 2024: List Of Lok Sabha Winners From Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a near-clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha by winning 20 seats out of 21.

Shockingly, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) failed to win even a single seat, the grand old congress party managed to retain the Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Blow is the list of the Lok Sabha winners: